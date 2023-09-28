Eritrea: Meskel Holiday Colorfully Celebrated Nationwide

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Meskel, the Finding of True Cross, was enthusiastically celebrated across the country today, 28 September.

A prayer service presided over by Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea, was held at the celebration held at Bahti Meskerem, in which Ministers, senior Government, and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, and a number of the faithful participated.

Memhir Simon Beyene presented a presentation on the historical context of the Meskel Holiday and wished the Eritrean people, in general, and the faithful, in particular, a Happy Holiday as well as peace and prosperity.

Sunday school youths also presented religious songs depicting the occasion.

The 'Damera' bonfire was set jointly by Abune Petros and Mr. Fessehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region.

The participants also sent their best wishes to the people of Eritrea and its Defense Forces.

