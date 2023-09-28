Eritrea: Meeting With Leaders Of National Associations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, held a meeting with leaders of the national associations focusing on strengthening organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

The participants held in-depth discussions about the actual state of the national associations and urged the members, particularly the association leaders, to increase their contributions to the drive to develop the associations' organizational ability at all levels.

The attendees urged for ongoing meetings with various government units in South Sudan to discuss concerns pertaining to the Eritrean people, noting the importance of developing an attachment to their motherland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.