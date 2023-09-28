Treasury Designates Entities And Individual Exacerbating Sudan’S Instability

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted two entities and one individual for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan. Since the Sudanese people peacefully ousted Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, various actors, including the individual being designated today, have taken steps to undermine Sudan's efforts to establish civilian, democratic governance. His actions have obstructed efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and opposed Sudanese civilian efforts to resume Sudan's stalled democratic transition. The two entities designated today are RSF-affiliated companies generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan.

“Today's action holds accountable those who have undercut efforts to find a peaceful, democratic solution in Sudan,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.“We will continue to target actors perpetuating this conflict for personal gain.”

OFAC is designating these persons pursuant to E.O. 14098, which targets persons destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition.

Ali Karti's Activity in Contravention to the Peace, Security, and Stability of Sudan

Ali Karti ( Karti ) was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Government of Omar al-Bashir. Following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, Karti was selected as leader of the Sudanese Islamic Movement (SIM) and led efforts to derail Sudan's progress toward a full democratic transition, including by undermining the former civilian-led transitional government and the Framework Political Agreement process, which contributed to the outbreak of fighting between the SAF and RSF on April 15, 2023. He and other hardline Sudanese Islamists are actively obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current war between the SAF and RSF and opposing Sudanese civilians' efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition.

Karti is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

GSK Advance Company Ltd and Aviatrade LLC's Support to the RSF

GSK Advance Company Ltd ( GSK ) is ostensibly a Sudan-based information technology and security company run by influential members of Sudanese security forces. In fact, GSK has been used as a procurement channel for the RSF, one of the main aggressors in the current conflict in Sudan. As of late 2020, GSK worked with Aviatrade LLC , a Russia-based military supply company, to arrange the procurement of parts and supplies, as well as training, for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) previously purchased by the RSF. As of mid-2023, the RSF used GSK to facilitate additional purchases from Aviatrade LLC, including monitoring equipment and spare parts. Purchases between GSK and Aviatrade LLC were likely directed by senior leaders within the RSF. The United Kingdom designated GSK on July 12, 2023; today's designation advances the consistency and efficacy of international efforts to pressure the belligerent parties to stop fighting.



GSK is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

Aviatrade LLC is designated for being responsible for, or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Sudan.

Sanctions Implications

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons. In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the persons designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action.



In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, please refer to OFAC's Frequently Asked Question 897 here . For detailed information on the process to submit a request for removal from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here .

