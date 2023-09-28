Statement On Attack On Aid Workers In Central Equatoria State, South Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The U.S. Embassy joins UNICEF in strongly condemning the September 23 attack on a convoy of trucks returning from delivering aid to children and their families in Yei, Central Equatoria State.

Two drivers were killed in the senseless attack and a third was injured.

Critical humanitarian resources were also destroyed.



We offer our condolences to the families of the victims.

We again call on the transitional government to meet its responsibility to establish conditions that ensure the safe provision of humanitarian assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in South Sudan.