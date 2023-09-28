Moi, DM Congratulate Kuwait Amir On 3Rd Anniv. Of Rule

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The ministers of Defense and Interior congratulated on Thursday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of assuming office.

In a cable address to His Highness the Amir, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed wishes of good health and welfare on this glorious occasion.

The minister affirmed that Ministry members would continue onwards to safeguard Kuwait's security under the watchful eye of the leadership, vowing to continue efforts to protect citizens and residents alike against any harm or danger.

In a similar fashion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah wished His Highness good health and evermore success in leading the country.

He vowed that the personnel at the Ministry of Defense would continue to follow the guidelines set by the leadership to achieve more security for Kuwait and fend off any harm that might be directed towards the people. (end)

