Japan, US Dms Agree To Beef Up Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed on Thursday to further advance discussion on roles, missions and capabilities of the Japan-US alliance, including effective operation of counterstrike capabilities, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

During their telephone conversation, Kihara and Austin also affirmed that they would work closely together than ever before to deter unilateral changes to the status quo by force and such attempts in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said in press release.

In addition, the two ministers agreed to boost advance trilateral defense cooperation among Japan, US and South Korea in light of the current situation in North Korea, it said.

They also vowed to continue to closely collaborate and work on further strengthening the Alliance capabilities to deter and respond and realizing a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," it added.

