AP Congratulates Kuwait Amir On 3Rd Anniv. Of Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Adel Al-Asoumi congratulated His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Thursday on the third anniversary of assuming power.

In a statement, Al-Asoumi wished His Highness the Amir everlasting well-being, and Kuwait permanent progress.

On this occasion, Al-Asoumi recalled development achievements made in Kuwait in all domains, thanks for His Highness the Amir's wise leadership and vision.

He commended Kuwait's role led by His Highness the Amir in the Arab region, mainly in light of global economic and political challenges.

The top Arab lawmaker further extolled the Kuwaiti role in healing rifts and settling disputes in the region that contributed to boosting the country's distinguished status on Arab, regional and international levels. (end)

mm.mfm.hm







MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107160594