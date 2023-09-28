One Person Reported Killed In Rotterdam Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (KUNA) - One person has died and three persons injured in two attacks in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam Thursday, Dutch media reported.

Rotterdam police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man on the helipad of the Erasmus teaching hospital, following shootings and arson at the hospital and a nearby private home, Dutch News. nl website reported.

They have not given any more details about the suspect but say his role in the shooting is being investigated.

The shooter then moved to the Erasmus Medical Centre where one person was shot in a lecture theatre. As yet it is unclear who the victims are and the extent of their injuries, but local media have reported that one person at the apartment has died. (end)

