Pope Francis Receives Delegation From Catholic Centre For Studies And Media

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 28 (Petra) -- Pope Francis greeted Thursday "the Arabic-speaking faithful, especially members of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media (CCSM) in Jordan," during their participation in His Holiness's general audience with the faithful in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City Wednesday.According to the CCSM, the Pope said in his greeting after his general audience: "I salute the Arabic-speaking believers, especially the members of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media, who are coming from Jordan."He said to the Arabic speakers amongst thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the world: "Amid the difficulties experienced by today's world, the word of God remains the only haven, guide and source of strength necessary to face life's challenges with hope. May the Lord bless you all and always protect you from all evil."After the meeting, Pope Francis met with members of the delegation of the CCSM, where the Centre's Director, Father Rifaat Badr, relayed the greetings of Jordanians and gifted Pope Francis water from the baptism site at the Jordan River.