Customs Agents Foil Attempt To Smuggle 12Kg Of Raw Cocaine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra)- Jordan Customs Department (JCD) agents and security departments working at the air clearance/freight airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle raw narcotic cocaine hidden in a "precise, technical" way.In a statement on Thursday, the department said a "machine" coming from a Latin American country, which passed through multiple countries, was suspected after arriving at the air clearance/freight airport.After checking the machine by an x-ray test device, 12 kgs of raw cocaine, which were professionally concealed and tightly packaged, were found, the statement said.The department said customs workers at the clearance airport, in coordination with all the security apparatuses, foiled the attempt to smuggle 12 kilograms of narcotic cocaine in a machine by using the latest internationally approved technologies, to protect citizens from dangerous materials in all their forms.Additionally, the statement added that a proper seizure report was immediately prepared for the seized items and handed over to Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) to take legal action.The JCD emphasizes continued efforts to carry out its duties, in cooperation with all security agencies in combating illegal activities related to drugs and psychotropic substances that pose a major threat to the citizens' health.