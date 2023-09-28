King Congratulates Emir Of Kuwaiti On Accession Anniversary

Strictly for print media.Amman, September 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II Thursday sent a cable to the Emir of Kuwaiti, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the anniversary of his assumption of power.In the cable, His Majesty congratulated the Emir and the Kuwaiti people, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

