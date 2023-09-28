Ukraine: Public Debt Rises To $134Bln

Moscow, September 28 (Petra) -- The Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced Thursday that the country's public debt rose by one billion dollars last August, upping the total to $134 billion.The Ministry stated that the external debt comprises 70 per cent of the total debt and the draft budget for 2024 indicates an increase in public debt to $221.5 billion, 104.6 per cent of the embattled country's GDP.

