GEN111: Payout Plan From Genoplant Laboratories Sales

Payout dates upon number of Genoplant sold

PressRelease about the schedule and volume of reward payments to our investors.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC:Binance)

- Steve EarnshawLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Our community and investors hold a special place in our hearts, and their support is the driving force behind everything we do. We are committed to going the extra mile to express our gratitude and make their journey with us as rewarding as possible. Whether it's through innovative benefits, exclusive opportunities, or heartfelt gestures, we're always exploring new avenues to ensure that everyone who's a part of our family feels valued and appreciated.Beginning today, we are implementing a new initiative where we will continuously allocate a 5% sales commission for every Genoplant device sold. We view this allocation as a marketing investment, as our products are primarily promoted by our community rather than through direct advertising efforts. As a result, we will distribute this sales commission among our token holders who possess a minimum of 150k GEN111 tokens. Furthermore, if you maintain an active one-year lockup period (e.g., with UNCX) during the payment cycle, you will be eligible for an additional +20% reward compared to those who merely hold the tokens.Payout condition: holding min. 150k GEN111 tokens.Bonus for active 1 year lock: +20% rewardIn accordance to our business plan, we are going to sell 50 devices in the first year of market entry (2024). Due to the high number of pre-orders, we already plan to process the first payout in Q1 of next year. Before we begin serial production we feel it essential to collect as much data as possible from end-users, that's why we are only expecting to double our sales volume by 2025. Nevertheless, at the end of 2026, we aim to break the 500 number of units sold. 2027 will be the year of preparation for series production. In our case, approximately 1,000 pieces is the profit maximising limit before it is worth thinking about acquiring production lines or actually exiting Genoplant. At this point the sales volume varies between 36-40M USD, which means that reward payments to our holders can also reach 2M USD in 2028.Apart from the marketing activity, it also has to be mentioned that we also get other benefits from the token launch. Genesis SFL , currently has 4 million locked GEN111 tokens:After we unlock them, we plan to sell some of these tokens under specific conditions and at certain price points:If the price of GEN111 reaches $0.1, we'll sell 360k tokens of our 4 million tokens on PancakeSwap.If the price reaches $0.2, we'll sell 320k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $0.35, we'll sell 320k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $0.5, we'll sell 280k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $0.7 we'll sell 280k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $1 we'll sell 240k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $1.4 we'll sell 200k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $1.8 we'll sell 160k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $2.2 we'll sell 120k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $2.6 we'll sell 120k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $3 we'll sell 120k GEN111 tokens.If the price reaches $3.5 we'll sell 80k GEN111 tokens.Lastly, we've locked the entire WBNB/GEN111 liquidity pool, and you can find more information about it here:We plan to re-lock this pool at UNCX or with another service provider before the current lock expires.Your trust and enthusiasm fuel our determination to continuously find creative ways to give back and make this journey together even more remarkable.Thank you for being a vital part of our vibrant and growing community.Regards,The GEN111 Team

Dividend Payments. Update: 900k tokens are required for reward payment in the video, today we reduced this amount to 150k GEN111 tokens.