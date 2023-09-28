Alphaeon Credit Partners With Ior Partners To Elevate Office-Based Surgery Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive financing rates and benefits to be introduced for iOR Partners' provider partners.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, U.S., September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Alphaeon Credit , a premier third-party financing company in healthcare, proudly announces its strategic alliance with iOR Partners , innovators in ophthalmic office-based surgery. This collaboration offers vision providers exclusive financing rates, enhancing the in-office surgery experience for patients.iOR Partners specializes in transforming underutilized spaces in vision providers' offices into accredited surgery suites. The in-office model benefits patients by offering greater access to care in a familiar environment and gives providers control over the entire surgical process."Our partnership with iOR aligns with our mission to make elective healthcare more accessible,” said Tony Seymour, President Alphaeon Credit. "Together, we're ensuring patients receive the best financing options for their in-office surgeries with exclusive rates and revolving lines of credit for continuous care.”Key partnership highlights:- Exclusive Rates: iOR provider partners will benefit from special AC rates.- Enhanced Credit Limits & Approval Rates: Alphaeon Credit's robust offerings will be available to iOR provider partners.- Revolving Line of Credit: A continuous line of credit ensures operational continuity.- Best-In-Class Customer Service: When a provider reaches out to Alphaeon Credit, they are connecting with a dedicated team of healthcare financing experts who are ready to assist within 60 seconds.Patient financing has been shown to increase the acceptance of ideal treatments, such as office-based surgery. This brings benefits to both the patients and the practices that implement patient financing. As part of the partnership:- Enrolled Providers should prioritize Alphaeon Credit as their primary financing option. Mentioning code iOR23 ensures the best program rates.- Providers not currently offering Alphaeon Credit as a payment option can enroll today to avail special rates using code iOR23."Our partnership with Alphaeon Credit will add significant value to our surgeon partners and their patients. The discounted rates for iOR provider partners will help lower costs while providing financial assistance for patients who need it. It's a win-win.” Daniel Durrie, MD, Chairman of the Board for iOR Partners.For more information or to enroll, providers can visit:About Alphaeon Credit: Alphaeon Credit is a leading third-party financing company in healthcare, dedicated to offering optimal financing solutions.About iOR Partners: iOR Partners is a pioneer in ophthalmic office-based surgery, ensuring a safe and compliant surgical environment.

