Mastery Coding Releases Integrated Code Editor Available Through Its Learning Management System

- Juan Erazo, Chief Product OfficerTHOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- On September 27, Mastery Coding released a proprietary code editor available through its exclusive learning management system (LMS) - the MC Classroom. The code editor allows students to create websites and web applications using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for projects both in and outside of class assignments without having to leave the Mastery Coding LMS or create accounts on third-party websites."The addition of an in-platform code editor allows any student to quickly write, preview, and share their web code. Students taking our game and web development foundations courses will no longer need to rely on external tools or deal with the hassle of any coding environment configuration. Everything students and teachers need to create and share code projects is included in the browser itself."– Juan Erazo, Chief Product OfficerAs a company that believes in the rich learning experience that project-based learning provides, the award-winning team at Mastery Coding has released several highly engaging courses where students learn how to code through fun, customizable projects. However, in the past, schools faced a number of challenges in making a dedicated and responsive coding environment available to their students. Students with Chromebooks could not download the necessary applications, and younger students could not create accounts on third-party code editor sites due to age restrictions. In other cases, school firewalls have blocked essential browser developer tools, preventing students from accessing the console.The new code editor resolves the challenges listed above by providing an opportunity for project-based learning accessible to all Mastery Coding students and educators. Now, any Mastery Coding user with an internet-connected device with a keyboard and a stable internet connection can seamlessly code, develop, iterate, and share their own web applications.Mastery Coding plans on releasing further updates and adding features to the code editor, including support for Python. Beyond the code editor, Mastery Coding strives to constantly be at the forefront of making coding and STEM education more accessible and enjoyable for students and educators alike.About Mastery CodingUsing a research-based approach to instruction, Mastery Coding provides standards-based computer science, esports, and STEM curricula that combine critical thinking with project-based fun.

