Recruiting For Good Launches Food Good For You A Co-Op For Working Professionals

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Food launches Food Good for You ; a co+op for working professionals who make a difference in the community.The purpose of the egalitarian funding service to offset the cost of good food; groceries, and prepared meals delivered home.According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "Every week, it seems the cost of food is going up! In an effort to improve the quality of life for working professionals and their families, Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals with 50% of proceeds generated to fund gift cards for your favorite companies delivering prepared meals and supermarkets."How to Join Co+Op for Working Professionals1. Live in United States, and be a working professional who makes a positive impact.2. Email Sara(at)RecrutingforGood(dot)com; one personal reference that can attest to your character.3. Once approved, Co+Op member is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We work on behalf of Co+Op members that make a positive impact in the community thru motherhood, volunteerism or their profession (i.e. work at a nonprofit/school, also doctors, nurses, and therapists ) to reward referrals with funding for Good Food. Co+Op members can share food benefit with family members living in the US."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Recruiting for Good is helping fund Good Food for You a Sweet Co+Op for Working Professionals who make a positive impact. The sweet mission is to make Good Food more affordable. Upon qualification, Co+Op member is invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 50% of proceeds toward prepared meal delivery services and supermarket gift cards. To learn more visit A Sweet Co+Op for Working Professionals and their Families!

