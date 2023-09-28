Micro- And Nanocellulose: The Sustainable Materials Driving Innovation Across Multiple Industries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2024-2034" report has been added to
This report highlights the significance of cellulose, especially in its micro- and
nanoscale forms, as a renewable, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly biopolymer.
Cellulose is naturally abundant and serves as the structural basis of plant cells, found in everything from trees to seaweeds, flagellates, and bacteria. As industries and consumers increasingly seek sustainable and eco-friendly materials, cellulose-based materials, particularly Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) and Nanocellulose (NC), have gained significant attention.
Key Information from the Report:
1. Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC):
MFC is derived from cellulose fibrils separated from wood pulp. It has a large surface area, allowing for the formation of strong hydrogen bonds within materials. MFC can enhance the properties of various materials when added to their manufacturing processes.
2. Nanocellulose (NC):
NC encompasses various materials with different characteristics based on their source raw material, synthesis methods, and structural features. Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). CNC, CNF, and BNC differ in terms of their physico-chemical properties, such as size and crystallinity.
3. Market Growth:
The global nanocellulose (NC) market has witnessed significant growth, particularly in Japan, North America, and Europe. Major paper and pulp producers have transitioned toward advanced biorefineries, resulting in production capacity increases. CNF is the most commercially produced type of NC and is manufactured on a large scale in Japan.
4. Applications:
Micro- and nanocellulose find applications in various industries, including composites, packaging, medicine, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, paints, and coatings. These materials offer unique properties and benefits, making them attractive for multiple end-use markets.
5. Market Analysis:
The report provides a comparative analysis of micro- and nanocellulose types, covering properties, production methods, pricing, and applications. Profiles of over 210 companies involved in the micro- and nanocellulose value chain are included, detailing products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, and more. The report offers 10-year demand forecasts in terms of tonnage and market value for micro- and nanocellulose on a global and regional basis. It evaluates the adoption of these materials in various industries and assesses technological readiness, competitive environments, and R&D priorities. Insights into intellectual property trends, start-ups, partnerships, opportunities, and challenges in commercialization are also provided.
This report underscores the growing importance of micro- and nanocellulose as sustainable and versatile materials with applications across diverse industries, driven by the demand for eco-friendly alternatives and the depletion of non-renewable resources.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE
2.1 Production capacities
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2034 (tons)
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 SWOT analysis
2.5 Products
2.6 End use markets
2.7 Company profiles (58 company profiles)
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
3.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers
3.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods
3.3 Applications of cellulose nanofibers
3.4 SWOT analysis
3.5 Commercial Production
3.6 Pricing
3.7 Commercial CNF products
3.8 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers
3.9 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles (114 company profiles)
4 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Synthesis
4.3 Properties
4.4 Production
4.5 Pricing
4.6 SWOT analysis
4.7 Markets and applications
4.7.1 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2022
4.7.2 Markets and applications
4.7.3 Global market 2018-2034
4.8 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles (21 company profiles)
5 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)
5.1 Overview
5.2 Production
5.3 Pricing
5.4 SWOT analysis
5.5 Applications
5.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles (20 company profiles)
6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
525 Solutions, Inc. Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials LLC AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd Aichemist Metal Inc. Anomera, Inc. ANPOLY, Inc. Asahi Kasei Corporation Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation Azolla Azul Energy Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd. Betulium Oy BIO-LUTIONS International AG BioSmart Nano Biotecam Bioweg Birla Cellulose BlockTexx Pty Ltd. Blue BioFuels, Inc. Blue Goose Biorefineries (BGB) Inc. Borregaard ChemCell Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o. Bucha Bio, Inc. Cass Materials Pty Ltd Ceapro, Inc. Cellfion AB CELLiCON B.V. Cellucomp Ltd. CelluDot LLC Celluforce, Inc. Cellugy Cellulose Lab Cellutech AB (Stora Enso) Centre Technique du Papier (CTP) CH Bioforce Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. CIRC Circular Systems CNNT CreaFill Fibers Corporation Daicel Corporation DaikyoNishikawa Corporation Daio Paper Corporation Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd. Daito Kasei Kogyo Co. Denso Corporation DePuy Synthes DIC DKS Co. Ltd. Earth Recycle Co., Ltd. Eastman Chemical Co Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd Evolgene Genomics SL Evrnu Fibercoat GmbH Fiberlean Technologies Fillerbank Limited FineCell Sweden AB Forest Products Laboratory (FPL) Freyzein Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd FZMB GmbH Gen Corporation GenCrest Bio Products Glamarium OU Technologies Granbio Technologies GreenNano Technologies Inc. GS Alliance Co. Ltd. Guilin Qihong Technology Hansol Paper., Ltd. Harvest Nano, Inc. Hattori Shoten K.K. HeiQ Materials AG Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd Honext Material SL i-Compology Corporation Infinited Fiber Company Oy Inspidere B.V. InventWood Ioncell Oy JeNaCell GmbH (Evonik) Kami Shoji Company Kao Corporation Kelheim Fibres Klabin S.A. KOS 21 KRI, Inc. Kruger Biomaterials, Inc. Kusano Sakko Inc. Lenzing AG LIST Technology AG Lixea Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co KG MakeGrowLab Maniwa Biochemical Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd. Marusumi Paper Company Limited Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd. Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd. Melodea Ltd. Metsa Group Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd. Modern Synthesis Moorim P&P Mori Machinery Co., Ltd. MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd. Nano Novin Polymer Co NANOGRAFI Co. Inc Nanolinter Nanollose Ltd National Research Company Natural Friend Nature Costech Co., Ltd. Nature Gifts Co., Ltd. Navitas d.o.o (NANOCRYSTACELL) Nippon Paper Group, Inc. Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Noosa Fiber Nordic Bioproducts Group Norske Skog ASA Ocean TuniCell AS Oita CELENA Co., Ltd. Oji Holdings Corporation Omura Paint Co., Ltd. Onkyo Corporation Orange Fiber S.r.l. Organic Disposables Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. Panasonic Performance BioFilaments Inc PhotoCide Protection, Inc. Polybion Poly-Ink Re:newcell Releaf Paper Rengo Co., Ltd. Renmatix, Inc. Ripro Corporation Rise Innventia AB Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd. Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd Sappi Limited SaXcell BV ScobyTec GmbH Seiko PMC Corporation Seven Industria De Produtos Biotecnologicos Ltda Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd. Shinwa Kako KK Simplifyber, Inc. Smart Reactors Smartfiber AG Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co. Spinnova Oyj Starlite Co., Ltd. Stora Enso Oyj Sugino Machine Limited Suzano (Woodspin) Svilosa AD Sweetwater Energy Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd Take Cite Co., Ltd. Tentok Paper Co. Ltd. The Hurd Co The Japan Steel Works Ltd Tianjin Woodelfbio Cellulose Co., Ltd. Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd. Toagosei Co. Ltd. Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd. Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. Toray Industries, Inc. Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Toyota Boshoku Corporation TPS, Inc. TreeToTextile TS Tech Co., Ltd. Ube Industries, Ltd. UMaine Process Development Center Unitika Co., Ltd. University of Maine Process Development Center UPM Biocomposites UPM-Kymmene Corporation US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL) Valentis Nanotech Valmet Oyj VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc. Verso Corporation VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd Weidmann Fiber Technology Woodly Ltd. Worn Again Technologies Xylocel Oy Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc. Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd. Zelfo Technology GmbH Zeoform Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd. ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd
