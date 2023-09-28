Nonprofit Fundraisers Lead The Way: Charles Davis Joins Top Consultants At Gail Perry Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We look forward to leveraging Chuck's rich expertise for Gail Perry Group's wider philanthropic, donor, and community engagement efforts across our footprint.” - Gail Perry, President of Gail Perry GroupCHAPEL HILL, N.C., U.S.A., September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Gail Perry Group, a leading US-based nonprofit fundraising consulting firm , is pleased to announce that Charles E.“Chuck” Davis III has joined as Senior Consultant. In his new role, Davis will craft philanthropic strategies to help GPG clients' reach transformational capital campaign and fundraising goals.



Davis brings a demonstrable record of success in building and nurturing authentic relationships which result in transformational philanthropy through major gifts.



Davis's career spans almost 30 years leading advancement programs in the higher education, secondary school, and nonprofit sectors, to support increased philanthropy and fundraising, both domestically and internationally. As a senior advancement leader, he recently led the MBU Empowers Campaign at Mary Baldwin University, which began with a modest $25 million goal and closed in June 2023 at more than $73 million.



The campaign included some of the largest major gifts in university history, including a cash gift of $23 million, an additional $5 million from a dedicated alumna and an historic $12.5 million planned gift.



“Chuck's capacity to build meaningful and authentic relationships with nonprofits, will help us advance their philanthropic goals, which is at the heart of successful advancement of professionals, boards and organizations,” said Gail Perry, President of Gail Perry Group.



“We look forward to leveraging Chuck's rich expertise for Gail Perry Group's wider philanthropic, donor, and community engagement efforts across our footprint. Chuck will also focus on expanding our work with educational institutions and international organizations.”



He has worked in global fundraising, building philanthropy programs at the Robert Gordon University Foundation in Aberdeen, Scotland, as chief executive officer from 2012-2015, and served as director of strategic development at the International School of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. In each position he has helped facilitate the most significant gifts in each institution's history, and built processes and teams for sustained success.



Prior to working internationally, Davis served from 2003-2012 as the director of the Ever Elon campaign and assistant vice president for university advancement at Elon University. Over his 9-year tenure, he served as the principal architect of Elon's then largest capital campaign surpassing a $100 million goal.



Earlier in his career, Davis served as interim president and director of development for the Medical Foundation of East Carolina University, and director of development at the Graduate School of North Carolina State University. Davis is a proud graduate of Furman University.



About Gail Perry Group

Gail Perry Group is a top nonprofit fundraising consulting firm based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm supports nonprofits nationwide to implement comprehensive capital campaigns by leveraging best practices learned over decades. Since 1994, Gail Perry Group has partnered with nonprofits of all shapes, sizes and missions to help them reach their goals and beyond. For more information, please visit: .

