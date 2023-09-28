(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gary Denning, Longtime Development Professional, joins S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Advisory Board

- Gary DenningHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) welcomes Mr. Gary Denning as a new Advisory Board of Directors Member, effective October 2023. Mr. Denning is an accomplished corporate development, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), and strategy professional with over 25 years of experience, aligning with SCDC's mission and vision for transforming multifamily investing and development.Gary Denning has advised on over 180 M&A deals, led strategic growth initiatives, and been active on corporate and non-profit boards. Based in Atlanta, his career has included being a member of the leadership team for Axiall Corp's $3.8 billion sale to Westlake Chemical, serving on the Board of Arclin Inc. and founding Houlihan Lokey's Chemical and Plastics practice. Both Axiall and Arclin had a significant presence in building products.Mr. Denning's educational background includes a BA from Duke University, an MBA from Fordham University and an MA from Emory University. His deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and consistent track record of success make him a valuable addition to the SCDC Advisory Board.SCDC Founder and Chairman, Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem , expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Denning's board invitation acceptance. "Gary Denning's exceptional career in corporate development, coupled with his commitment to community empowerment, aligns with SCDC's mission and vision," said Mr. Abdur-Raheem. "We believe his strategic insights and dedication to positive change will drive our organization's growth and community impact."Mr. Denning stated, "I am honored to join SCDC in this advisory role in their mission to develop better communities. I look forward to supporting their efforts to create housing and investment opportunities for individuals and neighborhoods."ABOUT S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investor-purchasers and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.

