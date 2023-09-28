HOOTERS 40Th Anniversary Celebration Is Finally Here

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Events include a party at the Original Clearwater HOOTERS, 2024 Calendar Launch, autograph signings, a Breast Cancer Research benefit concert with Chicago

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HOOTERS is celebrating 40 years in business on October 4, 2023. In honor of this anniversary, HOOTERS is hosting several not-to-miss celebration events from October 4th to 7th. Events include a party at The Original Clearwater HOOTERS, 2024 HOOTERS Calendar Launch and several autograph signings and a Breast Cancer Research Benefit Concert with the legendary Grammy award-winning rock band Chicago. During the calendar launch and signings customers will have the chance to meet the calendar girls and get their calendar signed.HOOTERS, in conjunction with the City of Clearwater, is holding the benefit concert for Breast Cancer Research at The Sound at Coachman Park on Saturday, October 7th. Chicago is known for songs You're The Inspiration and Hard to Say I'm Sorry and many more hits. Proceeds from the Breast Cancer Research benefit concert will be donated to Moffitt Cancer Center and Morton Plant Mease Hospital. Both organizations will be presented with a donation on stage as part of the festivities. The evening will also feature an opening act by Moffitt's house band The ReMissions.Brought together by Moffitt CEO and keyboardist, Dr. Patrick Hwu, The ReMissions can be found entertaining fans at events around Tampa and beyond. Moffitt's house band is made up entirely of Moffitt team members, including Dr. Dana Ataya, Vocals (Breast Radiologist), Jeff Leighton, Bass (Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit), Dr. James Mulé, Guitar (Researcher), Ron Zalva, Drums (Security), Mike Tworoger, Guitar (Research Administration), Shelley Tworoger, Vocalist (Researcher), Mark Robertson-Tessi, Mandolin (Mathematician) and Samson Liu, PhD, Violin (USF Student)HOOTERS was created and fittingly incorporated on April Fool's Day in 1983 by six businessmen L.D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio,“Uncle Billy” Ranieri, Ed Droste, Dennis Johnson and Ken Wimmer. Soon after, the doors to the first HOOTERS restaurant opened on October 4th at 2800 Gulf-To-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater, Florida.The refreshing beach-like oasis was one of the first to introduce Buffalo-style chicken wings nationwide, and with the help of the iconic HOOTERS Girls, to foreign countries around the world.After 40 years, the original HOOTERS founders have stayed intact and continue to grow the concept in their territories retained in the Tampa Bay area and Chicagoland.HOOTERS 40th Anniversary Schedule of Events:Wednesday, October 4: HOOTERS 40th Anniversary Party and 2024 Hooters Calendar Launch and SigningsThe Original Clearwater Hooters (2800 Gulf-To-Bay Boulevard, Clearwater) 5:30pmThursday, October 5: Calendar SigningsHooters of Odessa (16070 State Road 54, Odessa) 5:30 pm to 6:30 pmHooters of North Tampa (13606 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa) 7 pm to 8 pmFriday, October 6: Calendar SigningsHooters of Brandon (10023 E Adamo Drive, Tampa) 12:30pm to 1:30 pmSaturday, October 7: HOOTERS 40th Anniversary Breast Cancer Research Benefit Concert with the legendary rock band Chicago and check presentations. The Sound at Coachman Park (255 Drew Street, Clearwater) 7pm(HOOTERS check presentation to Moffitt Cancer Center and Morton Plant Mease Hospitals 7:30pm; opening act performance by Moffitt's house band The ReMissions 7pm; Chicago Performs 8pm)“We are proud to give back to the wonderful communities that have welcomed us for decades. With the help of our great customers and hundreds of thousands of HOOTERS Girls, we have raised and donated millions, starting from our first week in business. We are excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary with our community,” said HMC Hospitality Group CEO Neil Kiefer. Leading up to the anniversary, the Tampa Bay and Chicagoland HOOTERS locations held monthly throwback 80's events on the 4th of the month.HMC Hospitality Group owns and operates 22 HOOTERS Restaurants in Tampa Bay and Chicagoland and 3 HOOTS locations in Chicagoland. For more information about HMC Hospitality Group, please visit or follow us at Twitter @originalHOOTERS, Instagram @originalHOOTERS and Facebook .

