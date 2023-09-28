UAE President Announces New Department Replacing Multiple Govt Entities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 8:42 PM
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.
The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities.
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity.
