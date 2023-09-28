Cricket World Cup 2023: After Being Floored By Grand Welcome, Pakistan Ready For First Warm-Up Game

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 7:48 PM

"Amazing. We loved it," responded premier Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf when asked about the incredible welcome his team received at the airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

Some 12 hours later, the Pakistan team walked into the main nets of the Hyderabad Cricket Association ground to prepare for Friday's ICC World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand.

As many as 10 warm-up matches involving the 10 participating teams have been scheduled from September 29 to October 3 across three cities in India - Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.

Bangladesh cricketers during their practice session ahead of the warm up match against Sri Lanka at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. - PTI Sri Lankan cricketers during their practice season ahead of ICC World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. - PTI India's Virat Kohli arrives for a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Guwahati on Thursday. - PTI

The World Cup starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand, who they beat for the title in 2019, in the opening game.

But now is the time for the teams to fine-tune their game in the warm-up matches.

And naturally, the whole cricket world will be focusing on Hyderabad where Pakistan will play both of their warm-up games - they will play the Kiwis on Friday before taking on Australia on October 3.

Babar Azam's men will spend the first two weeks in Hyderabad as the city will also host their first two matches in the World Cup against the Netherlands (October 6) and Sri Lanka (October 10).

The team could not have been happier with the warm welcome they received in Hyderabad upon their arrival on Wednesday evening.

Indians' love for the game is unmatched and fans chanting Pakistan skipper Babar's name at the Hyderabad airport should not come entirely as a surprise.

After all, one of the leading batters in the game had set foot on Indian soil for the first time alongside most of his teammates, marking Pakistan's return to India after seven years.

The perpetual tension between the nations was clearly forgotten as fans were left in awe of Babar and Co.

Within no time of their arrival, the Pakistan cricket team was "trending" in India.

Babar was clearly the fans' favourite but the entire Pakistan squad was floored by the unexpected welcome.

Barring Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha, it is the first visit to India for the rest of the squad.

"We did expect people to turn up at the ground but a proper welcome at the airport from fans, we did not see that coming. They had lined up for the team. It was wonderful to witness that, even the players got emotional about it," a team source said.

Insta stories from Babar and Shaheen Afridi upon their arrival in the heavily guarded team hotel in Banjara Hills summed up their emotions.

"Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad," wrote Babar. Shaheen added "great welcome thus far".

Pakistan arrived in Hyderabad less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand on Friday.

The former champions are fully aware of the task at hand, as many as 10 players including two travelling reserves turned up at the ground for the optional training session.

After warming up in the field of play, Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets.

Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen and a fit-again Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in Asia Cup on September 10.

The experienced Hasan Ali, making a comeback into the team following Naseem Shah's injury, also hit his stride under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The pace trio was seen joking with the net bowlers provided by the local association, HCA.

Notwithstanding the diplomatic tensions, the cricketers from both India and Pakistan get along really well and that was evident when Rauf was curious to know about the cricketing structure in India. And he knew that rival pacer Mohammed Siraj was also from Hyderabad.

Butter chicken, Mutton Curry part of Pakistan's diet plan

With beef not available to all the 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton and fish for their daily protein intake.

The team's diet chart, which is in PTI's possession, includes grilled lamp chops, mutton curry, the hugely popular butter chicken and grilled fish.

For their carbohydrate intake, the team has asked the stadium caterer for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, a favourite of the great Shane Warne, and vegetarian pulao.

The cheat meals could include the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

If the first 12 hours are an indication, irrespective of what happens on the field, it will be a memorable first trip to India for Babar and his team.

Warm-up matches

(UAE Time)

September 29

12:30 pm

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Guwahati

South Africa vs Afghanistan

Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Hyderabad

September 30

12:30 pm

India vs England

Guwahati

Australia vs Netherlands

Thiruvananthapuram

October 2

12:30 pm

England vs Bangladesh

Guwahati

New Zealand vs South Africa

Thiruvananthapuram

October 3

12:30 pm

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Guwahati

Pakistan vs Australia

Hyderabad

India vs Netherlands

Thiruvananthapuram

