Ajman Tourism's Fourth Edition Of Ajman Duathlon 2023 On October 1

AJMAN, 28th September 2023 (WAM) -- In its continuous commitment to fostering sports activities and promoting fitness within the community of Ajman, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has announced the upcoming fourth edition of the Ajman Duathlon, scheduled to take place at Al Safia Park, Ajman, on 1st October, 2023.

Organised by Endurance Sports Services, the Ajman Duathlon offers an exceptional platform for sports enthusiasts and participants from diverse sporting backgrounds to excel in their performances and engage in an exhilarating sports experience. This event combines running and cycling, allowing participants to select distances that align with their capabilities. The Duathlon caters to various age groups and fitness levels.

The event offers various categories suitable for participants of all ages and fitness levels, encompassing professionals, amateurs, and even children. These categories include the Long Distance (10 km run - 40 km bike - 5 km run), Sprint Distance (5 km run - 20 km bike - 2.5 km run), Super Sprint (2.5 km run - 10 km bike - 2.5 km run), and Junior Super Sprint (1.5 km run – 10 km bike - 1.5 km run).

With such a range of options, participants can select the category that best aligns with their fitness goals. Don't miss your chance to participate. Registration is open until 29th September, 2023.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the ADTD, appreciated the diligent efforts and dedication of the organising teams. He emphasised the vital role such sporting events play in fostering social cohesion among diverse segments of society, aligning with Ajman's comprehensive tourism objectives.

Furthermore, Alhashmi highlighted the department's commitment to synergising sporting, cultural, and heritage events as part of its broader strategy to elevate Ajman as a prominent tourist destination on both local and global scales. He noted that these efforts manifest in a dynamic annual calendar featuring various events that captivate audiences and enhance cultural exchange.

Alhashmi underscored the Ajman Duathlon's positive impact on the emirate, reflecting its remarkable ability to host many activities and events that contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of the tourism and hospitality sectors. This, in turn, has elevated Ajman's reputation as a distinguished destination for leisure and business travellers.

ADTD is collaborating with several sports and volunteer organisations to hold this grand sporting event. Partnerships include Saudi German Hospital as the event's gold sponsor and Gulfa Water, the official hydration sponsor. The department is also pleased to announce the generous support of Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Infinity Fitness Club, CYKL Garage Zayed Knights team, and Sharjah Triathlon.