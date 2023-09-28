Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) Isolates Amino Acids From Wool

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce initial proof of concept experiments to isolate powdered amino acids and peptides from waste wool have been successfully performed. The amino acids have great potential in nutraceuticals, functional foods, and medicine, while at the same time reducing waste.Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "This is a significant and very exciting development for us and our shareholders. At a time where wool prices are plummeting, this breakthrough expands on Veratin's novel applications of a natural renewable resource and a potential new market.Future work will investigate the properties of the amino acids, feasibility studies around cost and scaling up the process.





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.















Dr Ramiz Boulos Executive Chairman