Crypto Corner Podcast: Cryptocurrency Stocks in the News: (NasdaqGS: COIN) (CSE: BIGG) (CSE: BTC)

Coinbase (NasdaqGS:COIN ) has announced that Coinbase International Exchange has received additional regulatory approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to extend perpetual futures trading to non-US retail customers. As of today, non-US retail traders will be able to check their eligibility for perpetual futures on Coinbase Advanced, and trading is set to officially begin in the coming weeks. An excerpt from the official blog post reads:

At Coinbase, our perpetual futures contracts have been built within rigorous compliance standards on Coinbase International Exchange and have already seen over $5.5 billion in notional trading volume from institutions as of Q2. Coinbase International Exchange follows the robust regulatory framework established by the BMA, maintaining high standards of risk management, compliance and user protections.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE:BIGG ) has completed the previously-announced amalgamation between TerraZero Technologies Inc. and a subsidiary of BIGG. Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero, commented:

"In joining BIGG, we are better positioning our products and services to utilize technologies around digital assets, just as much as we're connecting BIGG's portfolio to opportunities within our Intraverse ecosystem, and its ultimate user base. We see this as a very strategic move for the future of the web3-facing facets of our business, and beyond."

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE:BTC ) has initiated the next phase of expansion for its BlueskyINTEL (BSI) platform. This follows the platform's Web Engagement Platform Business (WEP) strategy from earlier this year, and will see the expansion of the embedded messaging system (CO-LAB) functionality additions to its WEP. With CO-LAB, according to the press release, BSI will advance its development to add a technically advanced communications platform within the BSI platform. Ben Gelfand, CEO of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, explained:

"This additional technical expansion phase of our platform continues to ramp up our offering and presence for our AI and Blockchain focused business offerings. By keeping communications within our platform, we can better control engagement with a focus on driving maximum value from all business engagements."

