Fairview Microwave Unveils Engineering-Grade Adapters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Adapters Combine Durability with Optimal RF Performance

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced a new line of engineering-grade adapters . It includes both in-series and between-series RF and microwave adapters that cater to the myriad demands of the ever-evolving tech industry.

Fairview's engineering-grade adapters have low VSWR for efficient power transfer between components.

Continue Reading

Fairview's new engineering-grade adapters boast a wide range of connectors optimized for high-frequency and low VSWR performance, ensuring efficient transmission and minimal loss in various applications. Constructed from stainless steel, these adapters embody durability, making them suitable for diverse applications and environments. Their resilience and outstanding performance set them apart in the saturated market.

One of the standout features of these adapters is their low VSWR, which ensures that power transfer between components is as efficient as possible, reducing signal reflections and enhancing overall system performance. Moreover, with the inclusion of popular connector options, these adapters demonstrate versatility, making them compatible with a broad spectrum of devices and systems.

What truly sets Fairview Microwave's engineering-grade adapters apart is the harmonious blend of quality and affordability. While the adapters are meticulously crafted for optimum performance, they are competitively priced, providing customers unparalleled value for their investment.

"We continue our legacy of delivering top-tier products that don't compromise on quality, durability or performance," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "For those looking for reliable and high-performing adapters that don't break the bank, these are the ideal choice."

Fairview Microwave's new engineering-grade adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.