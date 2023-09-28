Two Arrested In Qatar For Illegal Visa Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that its Search and Follow-up Department has successfully apprehended an individual of Arab descent who was involved in 'illegal visa trading'.
MoI said the man had collaborated with another individual of Asian descent who was operating through multiple sham companies for financial gains.
The ministry added that both suspects are now detained and have been handed over to the Public Prosecution for legal actions.
