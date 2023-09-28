Qatar Weather: Above Normal Humidity, Fluctuating Temperatures For Next 3 Weeks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) issued a general forecast for weather conditions in Qatar over the next three weeks.

According to QMD's website, relative humidity is expected to be above normal for the next three weeks, through October 19, ranging anywhere from 30-60%.

The maximum daytime temperatures in Qatar are expected to remain near normal or above normal until October 19, ranging between 32°C and 45°C.

The minimum nighttime temperatures for the same time are expected to be near to slightly below normal and ranging between 25°C and 32°C.

No chances of any Shamal winds occurring in Qatar for the next three weeks, QMD also announced.

Shamal are strong, hot and dry northern winds that bring about sandstorms and high seas. Typically, Shamal winds last three to five days.

There exists a chance for rainfall activity that is expected from October 6 to 12, according to QMD.