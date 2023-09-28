Qatar, Venezuela Hold Political Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Caracas: The second round of political talks was held in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Qatari side was headed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Venezuelan side was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Yvan Gil Pinto.

During the talks, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.

