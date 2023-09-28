Netflix To Premiere Squid Game Reality Show Over 450 Players Battle For $4.5 Million Prize

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Netflix has announced the release of the reality version of the renowned South Korean TV drama "Squid Game." Scheduled to premiere on November 22, 2023, the show promises to be an enthralling transformation of the original drama.

Unlike the TV drama, participants will not face life or death situations, but the stakes are still high.

A total of 456 players will battle it out in a series of games, testing their mettle and determination to claim the grand prize of $4.5 million, the largest in reality television history.

The initial teaser gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of the coveted prize: a shimmering piggy bank filled with cash.

One contestant commented:“$4.5 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

Moments from familiar games and some new ones are showcased, including a pulse-pounding round of Red Light, Green Light with the iconic animatronic doll, Young-hee.

Netflix revealed that the show, filmed in the UK, will span ten episodes.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean drama where a diverse group of financially struggling individuals is invited to compete in a game for a whopping prize of 45.6 billion Won (approximately USD 35 million).

As the game progresses, the group discovers a chilling truth; players who are eliminated are fatally dispatched.