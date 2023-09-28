New LG Magnit Delivers Sublimely Immersive Home Cinema Viewing Experiences

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) announces the newest addition to its LG MAGNIT lineup of premium Micro LED displays. The new model (LSAL006) provides immersive home entertainment experiences via an expansive 118-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution screen featuring LG's Micro LED technology and a miniscule 0.68-millimeter pixel pitch. Possessing the elegance and scale befitting a super-luxury residence, the impressive display offers a seamless user experience with webOS, a wealth of content services, and convenient streaming from a wide range of devices.1

Delivering unparalleled picture quality through the brilliance of Micro LED technology, the new LG MAGNIT allows customers to enjoy complete viewing immersion in the comfort of their own homes. The cutting-edge display's micro-scale pixels and the integration of LG's Surface Treatment technology ensure excellent image reproduction with vivid colors and outstanding contrast.

Equipped with the company's AI-powered ɑ (Alpha) 9 Intelligent Processor, LG MAGNIT optimizes picture quality for various types of content, including movies, sports and games. The processor leverages advanced deep-learning algorithms and an extensive visual database covering a wide range of content genres, enabling it to intelligently analyze and adjust image quality according to what the user is watching. Along with automatic genre-based picture optimization, LG MAGNIT features AI brightness control and comes with functions that enhance facial detail and upscale on-screen text, boosting usability and viewers' sense of immersion.

LG's new Micro LED also features the company's own webOS smart TV platform, which offers easy navigation and access to a growing catalog of popular streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.2 Incorporating two 50W, 4.2 channel speakers and supporting enhanced audio return channel (eARC), LG MAGNIT lets users enjoy bold, cinematic sound that helps make their favorite content lifelike.

LG's latest LG MAGNIT boasts seamless connectivity, with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast to mirror the mobile screen from both iOS and Android OS devices. It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports for convenient connection to compatible devices, has built-in Bluetooth and is WiSA Ready for wireless spatial sound. For installation flexibility, customers have the choice of wall-mounting or the stand-type option.3

Additionally, LG's latest Micro LED prioritizes user safety, and the safety of the installation environment, as evidenced by its successful completion of flame-spread tests. The product's BS476 Part 7 Class 1 rating4 underscores its exceptional fire resistance. Furthermore, LG MAGNIT adheres to international certification standards aimed at alleviating visual fatigue, emitting low levels of blue light.5

As demonstrated at CEDIA Expo, the world's premier event for residential tech, LG MAGNIT takes home theater to the next level when paired with the premium home audio solutions from Bang & Olufsen.6 LG's continuing collaboration with Bang & Olufsen – which began with the 136-inch LG MAGNIT and has now been extended to the 118-inch model – brings customers remarkable home cinema experiences.

“The new LG MAGNIT introduces our state-of-the-art Micro LED display technology to private homes, allowing residential customers to experience impressive picture quality on a cinematic scale,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.“We will continue to expand our lineup of Micro LED products for home use; complementing the new 118-inch model and previously released 136-inch model with innovative solutions that further strengthen our leadership in the premium display market.”

1 Streaming performance depends on the quality of the network environment.

2 Many streaming apps available on webOS require a paid subscription.

3 Wall-mount and stand types are available as purchase options.

4 The LED module with product number (LSAL006) has been evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5min and final spread of flame under BS 476 Part7:1997COR.1:2014 procedures, verified by BST Testing Co., Ltd in July 2023, and has satisfied Class 1 (165+25mm) standard requirements. (Certification number XD444237674070401SR)

5 The LSAL006-G2* LED module passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following "2 PfG Q2498/09.19 Eye Comfort 2.0 Evaluation,” which covers various performance aspects including white balance, color difference, gamma difference, wide color gamut, low blue light and flicker management. (Verification Code: Q50598152)

6 Bang & Olufsen speakers require separate purchase and installation.

