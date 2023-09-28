Spanish Man Charged With Human Trafficking In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Un español acusado de tráfico de seres humanos en Suiza
Português
(pt)
Espanhol é acusado de tráfico de pessoas na Suíça
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
The suspect allegedly recruited women from South America in a targeted manner using false pretences, Zurich prosecutors said on Wednesday.
In Switzerland, he placed women in accommodation in cantons Zurich and Aargau and made them work illegally for his escort business. Several women were forced to hand over most of their income to him. The defendant enforced the conditions of the prostitution work.
+ Swiss woman helps former sex workers in Israel
The man is also accused of illegally hiring several drivers, also from South America, to take the women to their clients.
The suspect, who remains in custody, has been charged with human trafficking, encouraging prostitution, and violating the law on foreigners and integration.
+ Swiss court jails Nigerian woman for sex trafficking using voodoo threats
The defendant acknowledges the facts in principle, which is why a trial can take place under a simplified procedure before the district court of Pfäffikon in canton Zurich. The prosecutor will indicate the required sentence during the hearing, a spokesperson told Keystone-ATS. A date has not yet been set.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .
End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.
Daily
Email
The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.
I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
Read more
MENAFN28092023000210011054ID1107160188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.