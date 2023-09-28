Swiss Salary Illusion: Precarious Cost Of Living Sets Off Alarm Bells

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) While for many countries a monthly salary of CHF4,000 ($4,364) would be seen as a good salary, in Switzerland this would push individuals and families to the brink of poverty.

Rising rents, apartment shortages, inflation and now an increase in health insurance costs: people living in Switzerland may receive high salaries, but what is left over at the end of the month is dwindling.

+Read more: The average Swiss salary is around CHF6,000: what does that get you in Switzerland?

'We don't talk about money'

Daniel Lauper, a sales manager at Caritas, an organisation which aims to prevent and alleviate poverty in Switzerland, says that since the Covid-19 pandemic the situation for many people and families has become precarious.

The shame felt by those seeking assistance is painful.“In Switzerland, we don't talk about money, or that we don't have money,” Lauper says. However, almost 750,000 individuals are affected by poverty.