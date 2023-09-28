Investornewsbreaks - Quess GTS, Proviniti Partner To Provide Key Servicenow Solutions For Enterprise Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Quess GTS,

a leading provider of digital transformation, cloud optimization, cyber, automation, platform modernization and managed services, has entered into an agreement with Proviniti, a global consulting services firm that specializes in ServiceNow domain-led solutions. The agreement is designed to deploy ServiceNow industry solutions across targeted vertical industries globally. The strategic partnership will drive ServiceNow options for enterprise customers, enabling those customers to better leverage their investments in automation and AI. The solutions offered by the two companies will drive optimization across the entire enterprise by connecting disparate departments, systems and silos while also automating processes designed to increase productivity and provide seamless work experiences.

The partnership combines Proviniti capabilities across key ServiceNow platform offerings with Quess GTS client relationships in the insurance, healthcare, financial services and other commercial industries.“We are seeing increasing enterprise demand and adoption of ServiceNow applications in insurance and our other key verticals, especially to drive accelerated digital transformation and optimization agendas,” said Quess GTS CEO Pinaki Kar in the press release.“With Proviniti's deep and proven expertise in ServiceNow delivery along with our industry, automation and managed infrastructure services skills, we can together help customers drive large-scale transformation projects across the enterprise and achieve targeted cost efficiencies. We are pleased to partner with Proviniti teams to strengthen our ServiceNow capabilities and provide innovative, enterprise solutions to our joint customers.

To view the full press release, visit

About Quess GTS



Quess GTS is a global technology leader with offices in United States, Canada, India and the Philippines. Quess GTS is recognized as a leader in insurance platform modernization and digital transformation particularly in the commercial and specialty insurance areas with leading carriers, MGAs, TPAs and brokers as customers. Quess GTS is also active in the healthcare, financial services, real estate, and commercial industries where the emphasis is often infrastructure-related services including cyber prevention, managed services, devops and cloud optimization. The company's teams provide full-service consulting, implementation, testing, managed services and specialized staffing skills to meet the growth needs of its customers. For more information about the company, please visit .

