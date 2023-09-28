Hemp, Inc. Reports: Growing Legalization Of Industrial Hemp Driving Global Demand For Hemp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is perfectly positioned at the forefront of the industrial hemp industry as demand increases and opportunities abound. The recent release of a comprehensive research report, Global Industrial Hemp Market (2023-2031) , says the global industrial hemp market is forecast to grow to $134.6 billion by 2030. The report covers trends, investments, tech advancements, and some of the major players in the industry. Of particular interest in this report are the factors that are influencing the market because these are the things creating exponential growth opportunities for industry businesses. For example, did you know hemp seeds are known as a“complete” protein source? By complete, we mean the nine essential amino acids your body typically needs on a daily basis.



These amino acids are essential because they can only be derived from your diet. Let's delve a little deeper into what those essential amino acids are. They are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. Quite a mouthful but quite essential. In fact, in the plant world, there are only five other plants considered a complete protein source (amaranth, buckwheat, chia seeds, quinoa, and soy). More and more people are becoming aware of such benefits and there's a growing consumer demand for a nutrition-rich diet.

As one of the most rapidly growing plants on the planet, hemp is used to make a variety of products. It can be shifted into rope, paper, textiles, clothing, disposable polymers, paint, insulation, food, and animal feed. (Source ) Hemp, Inc. discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend is the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms and has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. With the“growing legalization of industrial hemp farming around the world, the demand for industrial hemp has been exponential. There's been a rapid expansion of various R&D activities that will benefit the market and the beneficial properties of hemp seed oil and hemp seeds are also significantly influencing the industrial hemp market.” (Source )

With over 14 years of experience in hemp cultivation and processing, Hemp, Inc. plays a pivotal role in the industrial hemp industry. The company's product line includes CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN, all derived from hemp and known for their therapeutic properties. Hemp, Inc. distinguishes itself by using pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin in combination with cannabinoids for rapid absorption and efficacy. Notably, their CBD/CBG coffee enhancer is highly potent, rapidly absorbed, and competitively priced, offering consumers a premium coffee experience.

Needless to say, Hemp, Inc. continues to have a strong foothold in the market with an invaluable roster of manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad to see meteoric growth curves on a domestic and international scale and its e-portal ( ) to its CBD products is primed and poised to capture a large share of the marketplace on a global scale.

The Company's superb lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products includes a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

Hemp has and will continue to play a vital role in maintaining good health and well-being. Read on for how Hemp, Inc.'s current product line is a step above the rest.

About Hemp, Inc.'s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company's CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that's 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.'s products, click here . Catch up on Hemp, Inc.'s latest news below.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

