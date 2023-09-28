STRIVE Receives Transformative $8 Million Gift From Mackenzie Scott

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helping those who face the toughest societal barriers to employment access the training and support needed to build a career.

Scott's investment will allow STRIVE to significantly expand its national impact and advance the vision of a more equitable economy

- Roy Castro, CEO of Castro Ventures, STRIVE Board Co-Chair and '03 Graduate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- STRIVE , a national leader in creating pathways toward economic mobility and empowerment for people facing societal barriers to employment, has today announced the highly coveted support of MacKenzie Scott in the amount of $8 million in unrestricted funds. This historic gift is the largest private donation STRIVE has received in its near 40-year history and will be transformative in fueling the organization's national impact as STRIVE enters its most ambitious stage of growth to date.

MacKenzie Scott's gift arrives at a turning point for STRIVE as it embarks on an ambitious new growth plan that includes an increase in the annual budget from $14 million in 2023 to $20 million by 2025. The plan will deepen impact in existing locations, expand into new markets, serve more individuals, and secure its long-term financial strength with the goal of increasing the number of people served from 2,000 to 10,000 annually by 2033.

This funding comes on the heels of a $5 million gift from The Justice and Mobility Fund to drive STRIVE's growth deeper into the most disconnected communities of our nation including the justice impacted. The Justice and Mobility Fund is a collaboration launched by The Ford Foundation, Blue Meridian Partners and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

“We are so grateful and humbled at STRIVE to earn MacKenzie Scott's meaningful support,” said Phil Weinberg, President & CEO of STRIVE.“This investment is a testimony to STRIVE's proven impact and our vision to significantly scale-up our evidence-based workforce services in current STRIVE sites and in new communities. I'm deeply proud of our team at STRIVE and grateful to our board and many partners who share our strong belief in creating pathways to economic mobility for everyone in our country.”

Through her groundbreaking approach to philanthropy, Ms. Scott has committed to giving away significant portions of her fortune as unrestricted funding to carefully vetted non-profits that impact underserved communities. STRIVE graduates face multiple barriers to employment, reaching a demographic of students who are 92% BIPOC with 78% dependent on public services and 44% having history with the justice system.

“I have the utmost admiration for Ms. Scott and how she is using her unique position to change the lives of millions across the country for the better,” said Roy Castro, CEO of Castro Ventures, STRIVE Board Co-Chair and '03 Graduate. "STRIVE helped me beat the odds when I was caught up in a system designed for me to fail. With support from audacious funders like Ms. Scott, there is no limit to what STRIVE can do for people fighting to break free from the cycle of generational poverty. This money is going to do so much good for so many, just watch.”

Through comprehensive professional training and intensive personal support, STRIVE provides a pathway to life-changing careers for those facing the toughest societal barriers to employment and is proud to hold an 80% graduation rate, 75% placement rate and a 70% retention rate.

“MacKenzie Scott's support highlights what so many of us have known to be true for years-STRIVE works and is worth bold investment,” said Brian Friedman, President, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and STRIVE Board Co-Chair.“Economic mobility is essential for everyone and STRIVE is a lynchpin in making it happen for those who have a tougher road. With support from The Justice and Mobility Fund, and now Ms. Scott, we are well-fueled to expand our reach into more communities in need, driving forward the vision we share with our local partners of a more equitable economy where everyone gets a reasonable shot at success. This is a solid start, with much more needed to carry us through to meet society's needs. I know we will get there.”

About STRIVE

STRIVE ( ) is a national workforce development leader that for nearly 40 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant societal barriers to employment. STRIVE moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and with operations in 14 locations, STRIVE has helped more than 85,000 individuals through employment programs geared toward adults of all ages including those with involvement in the justice system.

Liz McGown

STRIVE

+1 646-542-1709



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

STRIVE is a national leader in helping those who face the toughest societal barriers to employment access the training and support needed to build a career.