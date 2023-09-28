Code18 Interactive Is Helping To Reintroduce The Pediacare Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PediaCare Home Page

New York digital agency Code18 Interactive has launched a new, fully custom WordPress website for the PediaCare range of children's medications.

- Steve Pilon

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Code18 Interactive, a boutique digital agency based in New York City, announces the launch of a new health and wellness website for the PediaCare brand. The site is a fully custom and fully responsive WordPress website. helps elevate and reintroduce a legacy brand while providing solutions and peace of mind for parents with sick children.

The PediaCare brand is part of the CrossingWell Consumer Health portfolio. CrossingWell is a private, family-held company specializing in revitalizing and maintaining heritage brands in OTC healthcare. "Collaborating and working with CrossingWell has been an exciting adventure. Previously we have helped them with brands such as Balmex, Sting-Kill, Bacitraycin Plus, and several others," says Code18 Interactive founder Steve Pilon. "Providing relief and solutions to everyday problems is what CrossingWell brands are all about, and we love doing our part to help them reach a wider audience."

PediaCare is a well-known brand trusted for generations to relieve cough, cold, congestion, and fever symptoms in children. Under the stewardship of CrossingWell Consumer Health, the brand is enjoying a resurgence and dramatically increasing its shelf presence at many national retailers. "Cold and flu season is just getting started, and if you have kids, you know they are going to get sick," says Pilon. "PediaCare is the best choice for your medicine cabinet. They stand apart from other brands because PediaCare is the only brand that specifically formulates and designs every product to be safe, effective, and appealing for children."

Fast-acting PediaCare is a brand trusted by pediatricians and parents alike, and now the brand is available in more stores than ever. With acetaminophen products for both infants and children, a long-lasting children's ibuprofen, and two multi-symptom cough and cold remedies, PediaCare has a full range of products to get any family through a chilly Winter. Learn more about the brand at .

Code18 Interactive is a New York WordPress Agency that caters primarily to national CPG and media brands. The agency specializes in full-service design and development of enterprise-level WordPress and WooCommerce websites. They are proud to work with many wonderful and respected national brands, including The Laughing Cow, Boursin Cheese, Grove Atlantic Publishing, Tin House Books, C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries, and more.

For more information, please visit

Steve Pilon

Code18 Interactive

+1 404-585-2725

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn