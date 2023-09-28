Veteran Dreams Take Flight: Flex Air Expands In Kansas With Air Associates Flight School Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran in Flight Training at Flex Air

Paul Wynns, Veteran Naval Aviator and CEO of Flex Air Flight School

Flex Air Training Aircraft at Sunset

Flex Air acquires Air Associates, doubling students and supporting veterans' career transition to become airline pilots.

- Brandon McRay, retired U.S. Air Force officer

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a move that signifies more than just business expansion, Flex Air, Inc., a flight school renowned for its accelerated career pilot training , has completed its acquisition of Air Associates of Kansas' Part 141 flight training program. This isn't just an expansion-it's a commitment to the dreams of countless veterans.

Former Navy flight instructor and CEO of Flex Air, Paul Wynns shared a heartfelt note: "Tom Cargin has built a flight school and team that's well-known in the Kansas City community for its commitment to quality training. At Flex Air, our vision has always been to serve any student aspiring to a career as a professional pilot, but we are especially attuned to the unique needs of our veteran trainees. This partnership amplifies our commitment."

Tom Cargin, reflecting on his journey to build the flight school operations of Air Associates, said, "Having poured passion and commitment into Air Associates for years, I'm incredibly proud to hand over our organization to a veteran naval aviator and seasoned flight school operator like Paul at Flex Air."

For countless veterans, transitioning back to civilian life can be daunting. Flex Air has been a safe harbor for these transitions, offering specialized training programs tailored to the unique needs of veterans. With the integration of Air Associates' FAA Part 141 program, more veterans can turn to flying as a promising career, backed by VA Benefits like the GI Bill .

One such story is of Brandon McRay, a U.S. Air Force officer who recently transitioned to a civilian aviation career. "I highly recommend every transitioning military veteran speak with Paul about their life plans. I guarantee you will not be disappointed in what he has to say. He is a phenomenal advisor that gets“it” because he has been in our shoes.”

The Flex Air Kansas flight training / Air Associates Johnson County location, since the acquisition, has doubled the number of students in training. It stands as a testament to Flex Air's recognition as an AOPA Distinguished and Military Friendly® Flight School.

For more stories and details, visit:

Ends

About Flex Air: Founded in 2016 by airline pilot Charlie Copland and former Naval Aviator Paul Wynns, Flex Air Flight School is more than just an institution-it's a home for dreams. With flight training in Kansas City, Manhattan, KS near Fort Riley, and San Diego, CA serving Camp Pendleton and the many Navy installations, they prioritize military transition flight training.

Notes to editors:

Brandon McRay is available for interviews to share his journey.

Flex Air has been recognized as an AOPA Distinguished and Military Friendly® Flight School.

Background on Flex Air and its inception can be found .

Paul Wynns

Flex Air Flight School

+1 785-727-4888



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Career Pilot Training for Veterans at Flex Air Flight School