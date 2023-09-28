(MENAFN- KNN India) UP Govt To Launch EV Services To Key Tourist Destinations In State

Lucknow, Sept 28 (KNN) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed that the state government is introducing electric vehicle services to key tourist destinations across Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a function on the occasion of World Tourism Day, the CM claimed that efforts are being made to deploy e-buses and e-rickshaws, and also install solar lighting at some tourist destinations in UP.







At the event, the chief minister also inaugurated an exhibition on tourist places of UP, released an 'A to Z' booklet on them, distributed kits to members of the Youth Tourism Club and honoured leading tourism entrepreneurs of the state, a statement said.

"This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is 'Tourism and Green Investment'. This initiative will not only enhance the overall environment but also create a serene and uplifting atmosphere for visitors," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that the state should plan the development of tourist destinations so that electricity is not provided by generators, and we should install solar lighting.

"If we look at India or Uttar Pradesh from the tourism point of view, two primary categories emerge: religious and entertainment. Both types of tourism form a vital part of the ecosystem, with one rooted in faith and the other offering entertainment and information," he said.

The chief minister said that over 30 crore tourists visited different holy places in the last one year. He said that the government is improving connectivity to develop the potential of the tourism sector.

(KNN Bureau)