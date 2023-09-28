(MENAFN- KNN India) Daewoo Motor Land To Be Developed As Industrial Park for 600 MSMEs In Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Sept 28 (KNN) Realty firm Shakuntalam Landcraft is ready to invest Rs 1,500 crore to set up an industrial park at Surajpur in Greater Noida.

The proposed industrial park will be developed on a plot which once housed South Korean automobile maker Daewoo Motors's manufacturing plant.







It would accommodate more than 600 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a top company official said.

These MSMEs would generate an estimated 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the area.

Talking with PTI, Shakuntalam Landcraft Director Pallavi Gupta said,“We have bought 204 acres of industrial land in Surajpur, Greater Noida in an auction for about Rs 359 crore. We have planned to develop it as a gold-rated industrial park to house around 600 MSMEs at a total investment of about Rs 1,500 crore.”

She said that it will take two years to develop the industrial park which would have facilities like cemented roads, under-ground electricity distribution, gated campus, CCTV surveillance, round-the-clock security and other maintenance facilities.

“As per the preliminary estimates, these 600 MSMEs will generate Rs 50,000 crore worth of goods and create 25,000 direct as well as indirect jobs in the area,” added Gupta.

(KNN Bureau)