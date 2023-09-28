(MENAFN- KNN India) India Maintains 40th Position In Global Innovation Index 2023

New Delhi, Sept 28 (KNN) India has retained its 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2023 rankings published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Over the past several years India has climbed up in the Global Innovation Index (GII), from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 40 in 2023.







The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organizations, said NITI Aayog in an official statement on Thursday.

The GII is a reliable tool for governments across the world to assess the innovation-led social and economic changes in their respective countries.

Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also been collaborating in India's journey towards an innovation-driven economy.

This year, the NITI Aayog, in partnership with the CII and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), is hosting, virtually, the India Launch of the GII 2023 on 29 September 2023.

The launch session will be graced by many senior dignitaries including Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog; Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog; Shri BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog and other officials.

(KNN Bureau)