(MENAFN- KNN India) Global Ports & Shipping Summit To Be Held In Mumbai Tomorrow

Mumbai, Sept 28 (KNN) A day-long 'Global Ports & Shipping Summit' organised by ET Infra is all set to take place in Mumbai on September 29, 2023.

The Global Ports & Shipping Summit will discuss key issues concerning the sector and the critical role it will play in backing the government's USD 5 trillion economy ambition.







During the course of the summit, the panel discussions will cover topics ranging from Maritime India Vision 2030, leveraging technology for efficiency, investments and policy measures required, emerging trade routes and opportunities, India as a transhipment hub, PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy, developing inland waterways, dredging for deeper and enhanced port infrastructure, smart port operation technology, green ports and shipping, adoption of green technology and alternate fuel.

Those in attendance and taking part in the four panel discussions at the Summit include Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port Authority, Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Madhu Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Honourable Bart de Jong, Consul General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Summit aims to bring together experts of the industry on what more is needed to put India amongst the league of top maritime nations.

In recent times, the sector's paramount importance to the competitiveness of the economy has been widely acknowledged with both the Centre and the states intensifying efforts to ramp up capacity and improve efficiencies through adoption of technology in the supply chain.

