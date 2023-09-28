(MENAFN- KNN India) NDMC To Install 350 New EV Charging Stations

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its council meeting on Wednesday approved the plan to set up 350 public electric vehicle charging points.

The NDMC, in its Council Meeting, also discussed the framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules (RRs) for different posts in the civic body.







NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said,“The indicative scope of work for setting up Public EV charging stations includes selective quantities/locations for installation of Public EV charging stations that will be provided to the PSUs in the initial stage. Further allocation of quantities/locations will be decided by the NDMC considering the performance parameters delivered by the PSUs.”

As per reports, the council also approved the collaboration PSUs on promoting electric vehicles, including two-wheelers. It also approved the signing of MoU between the NDMC and HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd., Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) for setting up of public charging related infrastructure pertaining to National Electric Mobility Program in NDMC.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the entire investment in the installation, operation, and maintenance of EV charging stations shall be borne by PSUs.

“NDMC shall provide space, electricity connection and all other clearance to the PSUs for the installation of EV charging infrastructure. All PSUs shall give as land rental of Rs.1 per unit against energy consumption for charging of e-vehicle to NDMC, apart fr0m the electricity bill,” he said.

Additional revenue shall be generated through outdoor advertisement on public EV charging stations, which will be shared between NDMC and the PSUs i.e. 60 per cent for NDMC and 40 per cent for PSUs.

