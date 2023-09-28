KFC Encourages India To #Speaksign With One-Of-Its Kind 360-Degree Immersive Sign Language Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Raises awareness for Indian Sign Language through unique display The 360-degree immersive installation, powered by cutting edge technology, was an unforgettable experience



We don't always need words to understand each other. Sometimes all it takes is a sign.

As an extension of celebrations for International Day of Sign Languages , KFC India is using its most distinctive brand asset, the iconic bucket , to raise awareness for sign language, through an exhibit unlike any other.





KFC India's first ever 360-degree immersive Sign Language experience





KFC India's first ever 360-degree immersive Sign Language experience featured a life size replica of its recently introduced Sign Language Bucket. With a twist.





The installation is powered by cutting-edge technology and has step-by-step visual tutorials of commonly used words and phrases, giving consumers a chance to learn how to communicate in Indian Sign Language (ISL). It is a part of KFC India's Kshamata program, which is aimed at feeding people's potential, and bridging the gender and ability gap. Through the Kshamata program, KFC India is committed towards empowering women and the speech and hearing-impaired across restaurants.





Speaking about the immersive experience, Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India & Partner Countries , said,“Our founder Colonel Sanders, firmly believed that everyone had a seat at his table, and this belief continues to inspire everything we do. KFC's Kshamata program is aimed at feeding people's potential, enhancing inclusivity. We believe that one of the biggest ways to bridge the ability gap is by encouraging the use of Indian Sign Language. With this 360-degree immersive experience, we wanted to put Sign Language front and center for consumers. So we've taken our most distinctive brand asset and turned it into a platform for learning to communicate without words. The installation demonstrates how easily Sign Language can become a part of our daily lives and conversations.”





On walking into the life size bucket, people were greeted with a heart-warming video, where KFC India's Sign Language Facilitator shared inspiring stories from the lives of specially abled team members.





Next, they are presented with a hands-on experience. People were invited to place their hands on the screen, and on doing this, over 30 options of commonly used words and phrases were presented to them. Once the selection had been made, the bucket came to life all around the group of people, with actions in Indian Sign Language lighting up the interiors. The multimedia display gave consumers a Sign Language tutorial unlike any other, as they went through projections which taught them terms like“Hello”,“Thank you”,“Nice to meet you”, and“Have a good day” amongst others.





KFC India's first ever immersive Sign Language experience was unveiled an exclusive event, at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.





As a part of the brand's efforts to encourage Indians to #SpeakSign, KFC has introduced the Sign Language bucket featuring words and phrases in ISL, along with a step-by-step visual representation to learn them. The Sign Language bucket is currently available across all KFC restaurants in India. A unique Sign Language Menu has also been introduced across Special KFC restaurants (operated by speech and hearing-impaired employees), giving consumers a chance to learn how to sign their favourite KFC menu items.





