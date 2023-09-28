Dr Bina Modi Chairperson, Modi Enterprises Receives 'Women's Empowerment In Leadership' Award

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Dr Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises -

KK Modi Group, one of the leading corporate houses of the country, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Women's Empowerment in Leadership' award hosted by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).



Dr Modi received the award from Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Mr Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs US-FCS





Dr Modi received the award from Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and Mr Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs US-FCS in the presence of Mr Lalit Bhasin, an eminent lawyer and National President of IACC.





Upon receiving the award which recognises outstanding women leaders excelling in their field, and in turn, inspiring scores of women along the journey, Dr Modi said,

“This appreciation is a testament to my perseverance and hard work. My fundamental principle for leadership is ' People First ' and I firmly believe that if we take care of people, they will take care of everything else. The relationship is symbiotic. I dedicate this award to my team, who have rested their full trust and faith in me.”





A successful entrepreneur herself, Dr Modi has founded and built several renowned brands. She is also the Chairperson and Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India Limited and Indofil Industries Limited, both top companies in their respective industries.





For all the group companies of Modi Enterprises (KK Modi Group), Dr Modi's tireless work is inspiring not only towards empowering women but every person who interacts and works under her guidance. Her personal vision driven by the 'people first' value has led to the group companies having best practices in modern people management and human resource concepts; her efforts reflect in the consistent certification of Godfrey Phillips as Great Places to Work For and the enviable growth momentum of all the group companies.





This award follows many other accolades. Dr Modi has been bestowed with honorary doctorates from not one, but two leading universities. She has also been in the limelight at prestigious platforms such as the Women Economic Forum and the Indo-American Chambers of Commerce. Adding another jewel to her crown, she recently bagged the coveted 'Women Empowerment Leadership Principles Award, Asia, 2023' and was also honoured as the 'Most Inspiring Woman In Business' at the Outlook Business Spotlight Visionary Leaders Awards 2023.





Reflecting further on the occasion, Dr Modi said that she and her team would never rest on laurels and continue to quest and strive for excellence in all we do with our collective commitment and confidence in each other.