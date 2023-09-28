Vinyl Acetate Monomers Market Set To Skyrocket To $13.9B By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The vinyl acetate monomers market was worth $8.8 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to $13.9 billion by the end of 2032.

The global Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM) market is experiencing a dynamic phase, driven by the expanding demand for adhesives, paints, and coatings across various industries. VAM, a key building block in the production of polymers, is witnessing a surge in demand owing to its versatile applications. The market outlook is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected to be robust in the coming years.

Several factors contribute to the optimistic market outlook. Firstly, the construction industry's rapid growth, especially in emerging economies, is propelling the demand for VAM-based adhesives and sealants. These materials find extensive use in bonding and joining diverse construction materials. Additionally, the automotive sector's increasing need for high-performance coatings is further fueling the demand for VAM, as it is a crucial component in the formulation of these coatings.

Market Insights:

In-depth market insights reveal a nuanced landscape with region-specific trends and challenges. Asia-Pacific stands out as a key player in the VAM market, driven by the rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India. The region not only serves as a major consumer but is also a significant production hub for VAM. The North American and European markets, while mature, are witnessing steady growth due to ongoing innovations in product formulations and applications.

The packaging industry is emerging as a prominent consumer of VAM, with the rising demand for flexible packaging materials. The inherent properties of VAM make it an ideal choice for enhancing the flexibility, durability, and adhesive strength of packaging materials.

Competitive Landscape:

LyondellBasell Industries, Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, ShinEtsu, Wacker Chemie AG, Dairen Chemical Corp, Kuraray Co. Ltd, and Sipchem are among the leading producers of vinyl acetate monomer.

Key vinyl acetate monomer manufacturers are trying to raise production to satisfy rising demand from end-use industries such as construction, packaging, textiles, and cosmetics. Manufacturers are also looking for new markets to penetrate through mergers and acquisitions.

Celanese Corporation boosted its production capacity of vinyl acetate monomers and acetic anhydride at its Nanjing facility in March 2021.

Dow Chemicals announced the manufacturing of a variety of intermediates in Freeport, Texas City, Louisiana, and Louisville in 2019. Vinyl acetate monomers, methyl methacrylate, and glacial methacrylic acid are examples of these products.

