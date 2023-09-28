Animal Drug Compounding Market Size To Surpass US$ 4.42 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global animal drug compounding market is valued at US$ 2 billion and is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR to US$ 4.42 billion by 2032.

Animal drug compounding is the practice of customizing medications for individual animals or small groups by blending, mixing, or modifying ingredients to create specialized formulations. The adoption of anti-infective agents in animal drug compounding is a significant driver, contributing to over 30% of the market's overall growth. This approach allows for tailored treatments to meet the unique needs of animals, ensuring their well-being and health.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Animal Drug Compounding Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the animal drug compounding market are influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the growing awareness among animal owners and veterinarians about the benefits of customized medications. These compounded drugs allow for precise dosing, improved palatability, and alternative dosage forms such as flavored chews, liquids, or transdermal gels, making administration easier for both pets and livestock.

Additionally, regulatory factors play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates compounding for animals, and changes in regulations can have a significant impact on the market. Recent regulatory developments, such as the Veterinary Compounding Quality Assurance Act (VCQAA), have introduced stricter oversight and quality standards, enhancing the safety and reliability of compounded medications.

Animal Drug Compounding Market Opportunities

The animal drug compounding market presents several promising opportunities for growth. One of the key opportunities lies in the expanding range of customized medications for different animal species. As the demand for personalized treatments continues to rise, compounding pharmacies are focusing on developing innovative formulations and dosage forms to cater to various animal health needs.

Moreover, the global pet ownership trend has created a substantial opportunity for the market. With more households adopting pets and considering them as integral family members, the demand for high-quality veterinary care and customized medications is increasing. This trend is particularly noticeable in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Wedgewood Pharmacy

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Davis Islands Pharmacy

Custom Med Compounding Pharmacy

Central Compounding Center South

Wellness Pharmacy of Cary

Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy

Millers Pharmacy

Smith's Pharmacy

Specialist Compounding Pharmacy Pte Ltd. Tache Pharmacy

The animal drug compounding market in the United States currently stands at approximately US$ 1.16 billion, and it is projected to exceed US$ 2 billion by the year 2032. Over the past decade, the United States has consistently led the North American market for animal drug compounding, and this trend is expected to persist in the future. The nation's robust pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors, coupled with a growing demand for various animal medications among pet owners, are driving sales in the country.

One significant driver of innovation in the local market is the United States' strong regulatory framework within the veterinary industry. Furthermore, continuous research and development efforts by pharmacies and increased collaboration among veterinarians to address the therapeutic needs of various animal species have further solidified the revenue prospects of the domestic market.

Animal Drug Compounding Market Demand & Supply Trends

In recent years, the demand for compounded animal drugs has been on the rise, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the need for tailored treatments. Pet owners are seeking medications that are not only effective but also easy to administer, and compounded drugs fulfill these requirements. The market has witnessed an increase in demand for flavored chews, chewable tablets, and transdermal gels, which are more convenient for pets.

Supply trends in the animal drug compounding market are characterized by the expansion of compounding pharmacies and veterinary clinics offering compounding services. These facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art compounding equipment and employ trained pharmacists and veterinary professionals to ensure the quality and safety of compounded medications. The availability of a wide range of compounded drugs, including antibiotics, pain relievers, and anti-inflammatory medications, has contributed to the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global animal drug compounding market is expected to be highly competitive, with key industry players taking various measures to thrive in this intense environment. These players are introducing numerous new products as part of their strategies to remain competitive and meet market demands.

For instance, in December 2020, Wedgewood Pharmacy and Partners Group signed a binding acquisition agreement, with New Harbor Capital becoming the primary stakeholder in the company. This move aimed to strengthen their position in the animal drug compounding market.

In March 2021, Osceola Capital introduced Revelation Pharma Corp. in collaboration with experienced businessman Jacob Beckel. This initiative was intended to explore investments and partnerships in the pharmacy compounding market, showcasing their commitment to growth and innovation.

Segmentation of Animal Drug Compounding Industry Research



By Product :



Anti-Invectives



Anti-Inflammatory



CNS Agents



GI Drugs

Others

By Route of Administration :



Oral



Injectable



Topical



Rectal

Ocular

By Animal Type :



Companion Animal

Livestock Animals

By Dosage Form :



Capsules



Suspension



Solutions



Powders

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & ASEAN



Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The animal drug compounding market is evolving to meet the changing needs of animal owners and veterinarians. With increasing awareness, regulatory improvements, and technological advancements, this market is poised for continued growth, offering personalized healthcare solutions for animals of all kinds.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: