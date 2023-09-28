Most Unwanted Gifts That People Receive

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

The most unwanted gifts people receive are diet plans, cufflinks and soap on a string.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 75% receive up to seven presents each year which they'll never use - with friends, children and colleagues labelled as the worst present givers.

Bad romance novels, hankies and aftershave were seen as other dull items to be gifted on birthdays, Christmas and beyond.

While 57% don't welcome clothing of any kind being selected by someone else.

The research, commissioned by personalised book publishers, Wonderbly and conducted by OnePoll, found when reacting to an unwanted present, 27% graciously accept it while 17% pretend to be delighted.

However, a tenth show no emotion and simply 'do nothing' and 21% have even fallen out with a loved one over a terrible present.

Not wanting them to go to waste, 26% donate their disappointing gifts to charity while 14% adopt an 'out of sight, out of mind' mantra by hiding them in the house.

And while a shameful 18% rewrap and regift to someone else, 22% said they have previously experienced this themselves.

Of those who have ever been given their own gift, 32% ended up telling them but 31% decided to say nothing as they are too embarrassed.

“Giving and receiving gifts is one of life's little joys,” said the brand's spokesperson.

“There's a great deal of emotion in gift giving, the perfect gift can leave someone speechless while the wrong one can cause feelings of disappointment.”

When watching someone open a present they clearly don't want, 22% are filled with disappointment, while a quarter feel anxious and awkward the receiver is disappointed.

Nonetheless, 39% rate their gift giving skills as 'pretty good' with only 4% admitting they are 'terrible'.

When it comes to great gifts, photobooks, gift vouchers and something which has been made by their children have been voted as some of the best.

Partners take the crown for the top gift givers followed by children and moms.

When receiving these types of presents, 21% experience pure happiness and a further 21% feel grateful.

The study also found 77% prefer something that feels like a lot of thought has gone into it - with 70% agreeing personalized gifts mean more to people.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) says these types of presents show that an extra level of effort has been made and 25% believes it provides an emotional connection.

“Giving gifts a little more thought really goes a long way to the person receiving it, but also to the person who gives it,” the spokesperson added.

“Choosing a present for a friend or loved one can be really rewarding and when you get it right, it's often a gift that's treasured forever.”

TOP 50 WORST GIFTS TO RECEIVE

Bad romance novelsDiet planCar manualSoap on a stringChildren's toysCufflinksA tieHankiesAftershaveMovies you've already seenNew map of the United StatesCleaning productsJoke booksAddress booksNew windscreen wipersSports memorabiliaDe-icerBoxers or pantsMousepadDressing gownApronParty gamesA scarfChocolate coinsCalendarsBath salts /bubble bathIronAnti-ageing productsPotpourriCar maintenance kitOne of those packs with beer or gin with a glass to drink it out ofCrossword bookGym membershipHamperChocolate fondue setPhoto framesHairdryerKnitwearSlogan t-shirtsNovelty socksPerfumeLingerieElectric toothbrushA mugStationaryBottle of boozeSlippersToiletry kitsElectric blanketFoot spa