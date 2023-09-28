9 In 10 Parents Admit They'll Never Stop Worrying About Their Child's Wellbeing

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY

Almost nine in 10 parents admit they'll“never” be done worrying about their child.

According to a new survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 0-6, 89% agree that even when their child is grown and out of the house, they'll never stop worrying about their wellbeing.

Two in five (43%) are concerned about their child every waking moment.

The top worries parents burden themselves with were found to be their child's emotional well-being (45%), health (43%) and physical safety (38%).

When it comes to parenting style choices, many are concerned about technology use and screen time (43%). This was followed by their finances (41%), being a role model (38%) and work-personal life balance (34%).

But regardless of their own parental anxieties, it only took the average respondent five months to feel confident in their parenting abilities.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Safety 1st , research revealed that over the last six months, parents have lost close to two full days of sleep (45 hours) worrying about their child - though 11% admit they've lost more than five full days - or over 120 hours.

Almost every parent (84%) had concerns about their baby before even bringing them home from the hospital. Those include how they are going to guide and teach them (48%), their own parenting abilities (47%) and even not having the right items (29%).

But almost two-thirds (63%) of parents felt prepared to address them and spoke to other parents (56%) or to their doctor or health care provider (50%).

Others practiced the tasks they were worried about ahead of time (41%) and baby-proofed their home (38%).

One-third of parents did the basics when it comes to child-proofing, but 26% left no stone unturned and took care of their entire home.

“It's clear that parents' commitment to the safety and wellbeing of their children is boundless and ever-present," says Kristen Ahern, Director Brand Marketing at Safety 1st. "The finding that 89% of parents never stop worrying, even when their child is grown, underscores the profound depth of parental love. It's important to find product solutions that help parents navigate these common anxieties, so families can focus on the joyous moments of raising their young ones.”

Parents are most concerned about their child's safety in public places such as stores or restaurants (57%), followed by playgrounds and parks (42%), in daycare or at school (42%) and at events like concerts or sporting events (26%).

The survey also asked each respondent to share some tips and tricks they utilize to keep their kids safe. One parent said,“I write my contact information on the tags in their clothes.”

Another uses the tried and true method of hand holding, but with an added twist,“We both wear a friendship bracelet with a strap attaching them so they don't get lost or kidnapped.”

Of the 63% of parents who've traveled out of state or gone on vacation with their infant, 28% admit to packing too much.

The top things to bring on a trip with your child were found to be an infant car seat (37%), full-sized stroller (32%), thermometer (31%), booster car seat (28%) and a compact-sized stroller (25%).

"Traveling with children, especially the young ones, can be a unique challenge - every parent wants to ensure their child's comfort while maintaining safety,” said Ahern.“The survey highlights that, from deciding what essentials to pack to keeping kids entertained during the journey, parents truly go the extra mile.”

WHAT ARE THE HARDEST PARTS OF TRAVELING WITH YOUR CHILD?



Finding ways to keep them entertained during the trip - 45%

Making sure I had everything they needed - 45%

Choosing which items to bring and which to leave at home - 29%

Having the right amount of snacks/food - 27%

Making sure my child doesn't get lost - 27%

Ensuring safety at the destination - 26%

Packing bulky items (car seat, strollers, etc.) - 21%

Traveling to the destination - 21%

Avoiding sickness - 19% Losing luggage with my child's supplies - 8%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 0-6 was commissioned by Safety 1st between August 28 and Sept. 4, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).