Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Is 'One To Watch'

In June 2023, The Lancet's

eClinicalMedicine

journal published combined detailed analyses of Clene's Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS study and its open-label extension trial

In June 2023, Clene announced the closing of a $40 million underwritten public offering with potentially up to an additional $130 million from future warrant exercises

As of January 2023, Clene had more than 150 issued patents worldwide and approximately 20 patents pending worldwide on top of many trade secrets Clene owns worldwide rights to commercialize its therapeutics but is looking for a partner to advance the MS indication

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8(R), an oral suspension developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization by driving critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination to increase neuronal and glial resilience to...

